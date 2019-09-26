Owens Corning (OC) Analysts See $1.50 EPS; Genesco (GCO) Shorts Down By 8.2%

Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO) had a decrease of 8.2% in short interest. GCO’s SI was 3.08M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.2% from 3.36M shares previously. With 309,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Genesco Inc (NYSE:GCO)’s short sellers to cover GCO’s short positions. The SI to Genesco Inc’s float is 16.05%. The stock increased 4.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $40.11. About 355,015 shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC – FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE ASSUMES COMPARABLE SALES IN FLAT TO POSITIVE 2% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 15/03/2018 – Genesco: Comparable Sales Included 1% Decrease in Same Store Sales and 15% Increase in E-Commerce Sales; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO UNDERTAKING MULTI-YEAR RESHAPING OF COST STRUCTURE; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE WILL UNDERTAKE AN UPDATED REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, MARJORIE L. BOWEN AND JOSHUA E. SCHECHTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genesco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GCO); 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 2.60% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. OC’s profit would be $163.18M giving it 10.25 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Owens Corning’s analysts see 14.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 1.77M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 13/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282016 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Adj EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.69 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 13.18 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold Owens Corning shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 5,227 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Point72 Asset Management Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,000 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp owns 0.05% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 40,000 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 247,731 shares. 2,621 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Palouse Mgmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com accumulated 28,288 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,938 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv reported 8,839 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.01% or 7,592 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0% or 4,054 shares. Rock Point Lc stated it has 81,068 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Owens Corning has $7200 highest and $4800 lowest target. $60’s average target is -2.39% below currents $61.47 stock price. Owens Corning had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 27 report. The stock of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura.

Among 2 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Genesco has $4800 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45’s average target is 12.19% above currents $40.11 stock price. Genesco had 2 analyst reports since August 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive” on Tuesday, August 27. Pivotal Research upgraded Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) on Monday, September 9 to “Buy” rating.

