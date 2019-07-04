Owens Corning (OC) Analysts See $1.16 EPS; Zpr Investment Management Decreased Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stake

Zpr Investment Management decreased Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA) stake by 55.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management sold 8,152 shares as Rush Enterprises Inc (RUSHA)’s stock declined 1.04%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 6,598 shares with $276,000 value, down from 14,750 last quarter. Rush Enterprises Inc now has $1.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 45,783 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 9.69% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.19B; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn

Analysts await Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 18.48% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.92 per share. RUSHA’s profit will be $40.18 million for 8.34 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Rush Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.22% EPS growth.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.28 billion. It operates in three divisions: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The Composites segment makes, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and makes and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.