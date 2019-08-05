Owens Corning New (OC) Stock Price Rose While Park Presidio Capital Has Increased Stake by $1.08 Million; Atlas Browninc Has Lowered Home Depot Com (HD) Stake by $317,060 as Stock Value Rose

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 1,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 9,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 979,357 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 24/05/2018 – KNOW LABS APPOINTS (RET.) ADMIRAL BILL OWENS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden And Rygel has 85,600 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Division invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 0.66% or 662,269 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 3.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,000 are held by Catalyst Capital Advsrs Lc. Hilltop owns 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,999 shares. 8,187 were reported by Freestone Cap Lc. Hwg Holding Limited Partnership reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt accumulated 74,900 shares. 5.35 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Cornerstone accumulated 3,984 shares. Northrock Ptnrs Llc holds 0.08% or 1,575 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 28,789 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank & Trust has 0.83% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3.95 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt holds 1.19% or 73,478 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 35 shares. Northern invested in 0.01% or 673,040 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0.47% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Verition Fund Ltd Com stated it has 7,749 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 584,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.04% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus owns 29,731 shares. 1.19M are owned by Geode Management Limited Liability. Comerica Bank stated it has 5,118 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 192,963 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab has 0.02% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 542,125 shares. Buckingham Capital Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 152,253 shares. 9,778 were reported by Twin Tree Mngmt Lp. Cornerstone Advsr reported 23 shares.