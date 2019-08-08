Owens Corning New (OC) Stock Price Rose While Park Presidio Capital Boosted Stake by $1.08 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Delta Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $454,914

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 340,085 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $334.17. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS PERSONS SHOULD STEPS TO WIND DOWN ACTIVITIES THAT HAD BEEN PERMITTED UNDER SANCTIONS RELIEF; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 1380; 06/04/2018 – BOEING: ORDER ALSO INCL. 787-8 & 787-9 MODELS; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 08/03/2018 – American to Retire 45 Boeing 737s in Next Two Years (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Veterans Trading Company, LLC Recognized by The Boeing Company for Superior Supplier Performance March 8, 2018

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71M and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,135 shares to 83,620 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,933 shares, and cut its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was made by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. The insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 1.80M shares. Minneapolis Port Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 1.79% stake. Blackrock Incorporated holds 33.82M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Malaga Cove Lc has 1.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,309 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability has invested 3.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 54,386 shares or 1.43% of the stock. 197,678 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity. 11,618 are held by Boys Arnold And Comm Incorporated. First National Tru Communication holds 14,865 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Lp has 14,601 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt invested 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Navellier & Assocs Inc holds 1.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 20,502 shares. Amer Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,117 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Cahill Advisors reported 4,560 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 8,704 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited holds 0.17% or 6,033 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 5,106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 350 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 1.09M shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 100 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Com New York has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Parkside Finance Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.22% or 434,614 shares in its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Cambridge Investment Advisors has invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 55,930 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co reported 529,704 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt Inc owns 65,900 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio.