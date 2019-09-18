Owens Corning New (OC) Shareholder Suntrust Banks Has Trimmed Its Holding by $912,398 as Stock Value Rose; Narwhal Capital Management Raised Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $391,552; Stock Value Declined

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 5,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 78,226 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 73,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.51. About 4.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 80.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 15,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 3,832 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224,000, down from 19,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $60.4. About 1.28 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 288,208 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $148.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.16M for 10.07 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,443 shares to 40,028 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,033 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

