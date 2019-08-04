Owens Corning New (OC) Shareholder Park Presidio Capital Has Increased Its Position; Windward Capital Management Company Has Lifted Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holding by $578,708; Shares Declined

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.63M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 514,844 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACES COMPANY’S EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF NOVEMBER 13, 2015; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc

More notable recent Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Owens Corning Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Upgrades Owens, Lifts Price Target To $72 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Owens Corning Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

