Owens Corning New (OC) Shareholder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Cut Position by $1.65 Million as Stock Price Declined; Riverbridge Partners Has Cut Its Trupanion (TRUP) Holding by $1.17 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 36,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 422,208 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, down from 458,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 122,123 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 35.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 35,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 99,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 617,526 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 340,800 shares to 523,543 shares, valued at $32.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entegra Finl Corp (NASDAQ:ENFC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw holds 0.08% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 248,094 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Old National Bancorporation In reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.08% or 191,431 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 83,302 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.02% or 9.86 million shares in its portfolio. 140,089 are held by First Advsrs Limited Partnership. Element Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 7,480 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 1.23M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Invesco accumulated 1.62 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). 4,309 were accumulated by Atria Investments Ltd Liability. Advisory Service Networks holds 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 42 shares.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $125.94 million for 11.92 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8,654 shares to 354,224 shares, valued at $56.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Health Inc. by 294,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY).

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Trupanion, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

