Owens Corning New (OC) Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Has Raised Position; Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position Maintained by Veritas Investment Management Llp

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 135.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 12,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,471 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 9,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.06. About 239,209 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 19/04/2018 – Owens Joins Hillman Board; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 25,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 931,762 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.48M, up from 906,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 1.70 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 28,130 shares to 5,307 shares, valued at $251,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 8,992 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,261 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 192,963 shares. 33,554 are held by Trexquant Limited Partnership. The Massachusetts-based Geode Lc has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Lc accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs stated it has 9,042 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 202,371 shares. 16,084 are held by Amg Funds Limited Liability Com. Barclays Public Limited reported 90,335 shares stake. Quantbot Technology Lp invested in 4,085 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 7.59 million were reported by Boston Prns. Moreover, Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.68% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 152,253 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 12,963 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 94,498 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 140,089 shares.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $898,716 activity. 838 shares were sold by Telesmanic Robert, worth $54,470 on Friday, January 11. Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23. $34,015 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com reported 8 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares reported 0.38% stake. De Burlo Gru Inc has 6,408 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Limited accumulated 143,282 shares. Naples Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 12,610 shares. Omers Administration owns 14,800 shares. Cls, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,041 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 38,100 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri reported 11,474 shares. Saratoga Research And Mgmt stated it has 3.99% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.57% or 94,012 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership has 3,355 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.89% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 3,023 shares.