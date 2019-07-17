Owens Corning New (OC) Share Price Declined While Clearbridge Investments Increased Its Stake; Caterpillar Del (Put) (CAT) Market Value Declined While San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Trimmed Position by $7.24 Million

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (CAT) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 3.54M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 27 PCT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 79,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.86M, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.42. About 1.22 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ Icons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri President, Composites; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 17,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 32,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 33,285 shares to 130 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 2,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).