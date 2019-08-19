Owens Corning New (OC) Holding Upped by Basswood Capital Management Llc; As Genworth Finl (GNW) Share Value Rose, Tig Advisors Increased Position

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 244.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 716,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, up from 293,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. It closed at $4.31 lastly. It is down 12.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 7,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The hedge fund held 438,499 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, up from 430,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 1.29 million shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280183 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts accumulated 67,931 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 8.31 million are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Mellon. 1.58 million were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Ww Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Adirondack & invested in 1.08% or 451,561 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.06 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 461,700 shares. Axa accumulated 73,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 200,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Highlander Capital Management Limited stated it has 2,900 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 884,837 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associates Ltd reported 5,250 shares. Redwood Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 325,000 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Communications Ma invested in 2.31M shares. Brandywine Invest Lc has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 246 shares. Schroder Investment Management has 141,359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 202,371 shares. 129,970 were reported by Macquarie Group Inc Limited. Fil Limited holds 0% or 160 shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 20,412 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 341,512 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited holds 0.21% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 38,015 shares. Sei Invs Commerce reported 8,704 shares stake. Natixis owns 0.12% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 412,997 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 8,317 shares in its portfolio.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 533,455 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $47.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,917 shares, and cut its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX).