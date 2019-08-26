Owens Corning New (OC) Holding Maintained by Park Presidio Capital Llc; Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Lifted Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $596,160

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 15.79M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Looks Further Under the Hood at Auto-Lending Issues; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Remediate Harmed Consumers, Improve Risk, Compliance Management

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company's stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 393,846 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 7,480 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 23 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Pittenger Anderson invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 94,498 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 109,750 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 33,554 are owned by Trexquant Investment Lp. Ameriprise Finance Inc stated it has 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has 29,731 shares. Palouse holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 5,497 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP has 10,353 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 140,627 shares. First Dallas Secs Incorporated owns 4,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 34,744 shares. 35 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 13,200 shares to 16,180 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 46,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,573 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 17 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,933 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 2.59M shares. Payden & Rygel has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 4,740 are held by San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca). Moreover, Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 11,200 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 5,362 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 229,698 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Company holds 204 shares. Prio Wealth LP stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 12,933 shares. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty accumulated 0.01% or 5,088 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Company invested in 0.24% or 32,141 shares.