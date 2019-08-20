Owens Corning New (OC) Holding Lifted by Park Presidio Capital Llc; As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Market Value Rose, Advisory Services Network Trimmed Holding

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 69.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 2,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 1,132 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144,000, down from 3,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $161.23. About 267,677 shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 27/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 1.89M shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282469 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280494 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 06/03/2018 Azuqua Names Todd Owens CEO and Expands Leadership Team to Drive Next Wave of Growth; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 14/03/2018 – WilmerHale Partner Andre Owens Joins LUNGevity Foundation’s Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 47,703 shares to 143,036 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 4,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (SBIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.