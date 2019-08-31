Owens Corning New (OC) Holder Park Presidio Capital Has Increased Its Holding by $1.08 Million; As Boeing Company (BA) Share Price Declined, American National Insurance Company Has Lowered by $26.72 Million Its Holding

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 55.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 70,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,315 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.86 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 28/05/2018 – BOEING BUSINESS JETS – CELEBRATED FIRST BBJ MAX 8 FLYAWAY IN APRIL 2018; ADDITIONAL DELIVERIES OF BBJ MAX AIRPLANES EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 05/04/2018 – Feinseth Says There Will Be Little Impact on Boeing From Tariffs (Video); 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 23,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.48M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 1.48 million shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 18/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280554 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280752 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net $92M; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Inv Incorporated owns 20,593 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Bbr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,628 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 1,571 were accumulated by Boston Rech And. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 401,424 shares. Town & Country Fincl Bank & Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company reported 1,314 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) accumulated 4,352 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Canandaigua National Bank And Tru, a New York-based fund reported 10,009 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.26% or 14,601 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp owns 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 22,860 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Co reported 5,180 shares. Orrstown reported 1,447 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0.22% or 8,793 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 2,220 shares. Amer Money Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 571 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 12,391 shares. Corbyn Inv Mgmt Inc Md has 1.21% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 229,161 shares. First Ltd Partnership has 140,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.06% or 505,520 shares. Natixis holds 412,997 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking stated it has 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Landscape Cap Management Lc has invested 0.03% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Moreover, Fairpointe Ltd Liability Co has 2.12% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Nomura Asset Management accumulated 16,788 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 14,265 shares. 192,963 are owned by Morgan Stanley. 144 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. United Capital Finance Advisers Lc has 9,939 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co has 14,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio.