Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) Market Valuation Declined While Lodge Hill Capital Has Trimmed by $1.97 Million Its Stake; F5 Networks (FFIV) Holder Guggenheim Capital Raised Stake by $608,400 as Market Value Declined

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 3,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,342 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, up from 29,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $145.59. About 547,307 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $2.31, EST. $2.27; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (OC) by 8.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 428,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.17 million, down from 470,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 668,692 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 25.99% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 14/03/2018 – CFO McMurray Gifts 302 Of Owens Corning Inc; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q EPS 82c; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 07/03/2018 – DEKRA Announces 2018 Safety In Action™ lcons Award Recipients; Winners From Shell Oil, Owens Corning & BASF Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 24/04/2018 – Local General Contractor Receives National Recognition for Recycling Program and Best in Class Exteriors

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.16 EPS, down 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. OC’s profit will be $122.92M for 12.00 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.81% EPS growth.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Matls Inc by 165,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,500 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.40M shares. Jefferies Ltd Com stated it has 961,064 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 1.47M shares. Bank & Trust accumulated 5,501 shares or 0% of the stock. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corporation invested in 70 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 19,682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 470,789 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 89,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.04% or 2.99M shares. 7,700 are held by Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Huntington Financial Bank reported 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Barclays Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 90,335 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 285 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0.22% or 132,932 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Turtle Creek Asset has 6,850 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,808 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 95,388 shares. Cibc Mkts invested in 10,347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 22,511 are owned by Aviva Public Llc. 9,039 were accumulated by Da Davidson And Communication. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 309,474 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 317 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). 102 were reported by Sun Life Financial. Advisory Networks Ltd Com invested in 0% or 134 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. Shares for $182,707 were sold by Kearny Ryan C. on Friday, February 1. 675 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $109,998 were sold by FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN. 2,799 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares with value of $450,080 were sold by Rogers Scot Frazier. Another trade for 2,303 shares valued at $367,337 was sold by WHITE ANA MARIA. Locoh-Donou Francois had sold 4,036 shares worth $643,757. 1,971 shares valued at $316,909 were sold by MCMILLAN STEPHEN on Friday, February 1.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 45,085 shares to 147,493 shares, valued at $24.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 113,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,982 shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).