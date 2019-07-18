Owens & Minor New Com (OMI) Holder North Star Investment Management Decreased Holding by $424,816 as Valuation Declined; Bsw Wealth Partners Stake in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Decreased by $356,063 as Shares Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New Com (OMI) by 83.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 106,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,151 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87,000, down from 127,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Owens & Minor Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.21% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.83. About 920,144 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 76.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 18/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘BB’; PLACES ON R; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Owens & Minor Distribution’s Tm Lns Prelim Rtgs; 08/04/2018 – Rugby-Owens says Folau ‘hell’ comments could tip teenagers ‘over the edge’; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Owens & Minor’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Eric Owens Files Information Circular; 19/04/2018 – Hillman Cos: David Owens Appointed to Board; 01/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Completes Acquisition Of Halyard Health’s Surgical & Infection Prevention (S&IP) Business; 16/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR IDR CUT TO B+ FROM BB BY FITCH

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $152.38. About 927,567 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 23/03/2018 – Travelers Institute to Host Cybersecurity Event in Mississippi to Help Small Businesses Tackle Cyber Risks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42; 16/05/2018 – Bleisure Travelers are Hungry for Sunshine, Sightseeing, and Cuisine; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 01/05/2018 – Travelers Say Reclining Seats the Top Pet Peeve, According to The GO Group Survey; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers

Analysts await Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 78.13% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OMI’s profit will be $4.41 million for 10.11 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Owens & Minor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

