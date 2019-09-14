Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1718.80 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $12, and a 404.20% upside potential. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 46.53% and its average price target is $61. The data provided earlier shows that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 0% respectively. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Zogenix Inc. had bullish trend.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.