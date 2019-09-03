Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Since Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 7.37 N/A -0.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Vericel Corporation which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.2 Quick Ratio. Vericel Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Vericel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Vericel Corporation has a consensus target price of $23.5, with potential upside of 42.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 89% of Vericel Corporation shares. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Vericel Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vericel Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vericel Corporation beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.