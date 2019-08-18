Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 130.84 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Revance Therapeutics Inc. is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Revance Therapeutics Inc. is $39, which is potential 243.92% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 85.34% respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.