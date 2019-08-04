Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.52 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Recro Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.5, with potential downside of -9.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.4% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Recro Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.