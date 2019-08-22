Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average target price and a 961.57% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 45.6% respectively. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.