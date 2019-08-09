Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 27.56 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 33.40% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.