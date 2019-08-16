Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

As Biotechnology companies, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 10.74 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pfenex Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pfenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 83.6% respectively. Insiders owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.