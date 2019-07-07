Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 4 102.99 N/A -1.57 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0.00% -126.3% -76.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ocular Therapeutix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is $13.4, which is potential 160.19% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 52% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Ocular Therapeutix Inc. -3.49% -2.96% -1.91% -35.25% -47.21% -9.55%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Summary

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of ocular therapies using its Hydrogel technology. Its product pipeline candidates utilize its platform to provide differentiated drug delivery solutions that are designed to reduce the complexity and burden of current drop or injection regimens by creating sustained release one-time or several-month dosage forms. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. It is also developing OTX-TP (travoprost insert), which is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. In addition, the company is evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Further, its commercial product includes the ReSure Sealant, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ophthalmic use. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.