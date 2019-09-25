Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 55.36 N/A -1.39 0.00

Demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Moderna Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 287.10% and an $12 average price target. Moderna Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 average price target and a 124.47% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Moderna Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 42.4%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Moderna Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

