Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. which has a 59.8 Current Ratio and a 59.8 Quick Ratio. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 0.2% respectively. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.