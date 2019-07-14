Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 156.75 N/A -2.25 0.00

Demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Gritstone Oncology Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 66.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 57.9%. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.