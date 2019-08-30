Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and has 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Evelo Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 86.1%. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.