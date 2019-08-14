Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.85 N/A -4.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -224.9% -126.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 32.93% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -7.56% 22.05% -8.1% -14.98% -61.36% 7.32%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has 7.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.