Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

We are contrasting Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 27.12 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 385.87% and its consensus price target is $13.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 98.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.