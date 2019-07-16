Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.70 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 52.3%. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.