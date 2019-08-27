Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.