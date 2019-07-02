Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Table 2 has Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

The current Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Teligent Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Institutional investors held 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83.8% of Teligent Inc. shares. Insiders held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Teligent Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Teligent Inc.

On 5 of the 7 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.