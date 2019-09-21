Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) Contrasting side by side

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 435.71% for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $12. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 35.75%. The results provided earlier shows that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.