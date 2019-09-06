Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) Comparison side by side

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 528.27% and an $12 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 46.35% respectively. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while Realm Therapeutics Plc has 35.14% stronger performance.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 3 of the 5 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.