Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Comparing side by side

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.55 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Novan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Novan Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.