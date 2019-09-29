Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Comparing side by side

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00 MorphoSys AG 30 0.00 120.57M -0.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and MorphoSys AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and MorphoSys AG’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 719,715,712.29% 0% 0% MorphoSys AG 408,711,864.41% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 255.99% and an $11 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.3% of MorphoSys AG are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while MorphoSys AG has 18.7% stronger performance.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.