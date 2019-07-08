Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) Contrasting side by side

Since Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 8.62 N/A -3.89 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation has 3.9 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intrexon Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.8% and 75.4%. Insiders owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Intrexon Corporation 7.01% -0.63% -38.49% -56.08% -69.39% -27.68%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

Intrexon Corporation beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.