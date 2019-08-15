Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.75 N/A -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ImmunoGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, ImmunoGen Inc.’s average price target is $5.08, while its potential upside is 79.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 80.3% respectively. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than ImmunoGen Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.