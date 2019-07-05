Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 12.1%. Comparatively, 34.9% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.