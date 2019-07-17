Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Comparison side by side

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 53 2.55 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.5 consensus target price and a 63.80% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 85% respectively. Insiders held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.