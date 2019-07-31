Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Comparing side by side

Both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 452.35 N/A -1.24 0.00

Demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 8.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.