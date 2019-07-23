Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Comparing side by side

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 18.47 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.67 average target price and a 142.42% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.4% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.