Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 121.27 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, aTyr Pharma Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $12, and a 460.75% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 31.8% and 35.3%. 12.1% are Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.