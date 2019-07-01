Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Comparison side by side

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.16 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 60.64% and its average price target is $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -5.43% -4.92% -29.55% -66.21% -80.58% -28.1% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.