Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparison side by side

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ovid Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 51.24% stronger performance.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.