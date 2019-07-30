Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) Analysts See $-0.49 EPS; ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE ORDINARY SHARES (ALSWF) Shorts Up By 100%

ABSOLUTE SOFTWARE CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) had an increase of 100% in short interest. ALSWF’s SI was 400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 200 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 100 shares traded. Absolute Software Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to report $-0.49 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 7.55% from last quarter’s $-0.53 EPS. After having $-0.46 EPS previously, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see 6.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1. About 11,787 shares traded. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has declined 80.58% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.01% the S&P500. Some Historical OVID News: 08/05/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 29/03/2018 – OVID THERAPEUTICS INC – TOPLINE DATA FOR PHASE 1B/2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF TAK-935/OV935 EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics Group Dinner Scheduled By JMP for Apr. 25; 09/05/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations at the 14th Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices (EILAT XIV); 15/03/2018 – OVID THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO INITIATE A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN 2018; 15/03/2018 Ovid Therapeutics Announces OV101 Granted Fast Track Designation by U.S. FDA for Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome; 25/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics at Group Dinner Hosted By JMP Today; 09/05/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics Announces Two Oral Presentations at the 14th Eilat Conference on New Antiepileptic Drugs and Devices (EILAT X; 10/04/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – Ovid Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 45c

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint security and data risk management, and endpoint management solutions for desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $237.14 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Data and Device Security, and Endpoint and Service Management. It has a 28.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s software-as-a-service solutions enable clients to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

