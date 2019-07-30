Overstock.Com (OSTK) Holder Swift Run Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Stock Rose While Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 61.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 22,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 35,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 2.19 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com CFO Robert Hughes Leaving to Become CFO of Property Rights Venture DeSoto Inc; 16/05/2018 – Passport Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Overstock; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Extends Subsequent Sale Period for Preferred Equity Token Offering to June 29; 15/03/2018 – Overstock reported a 13 percent drop in fourth quarter revenue to $456.3 million, and a 3 percent decrease in sales for full-year 2017 to $1.745 billion; 09/04/2018 – tZERO Unveils Security Token Trading Software; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY REVENUE $456.3 MLN VS. $526.2MLN; 08/05/2018 – Overstock.com 1Q Loss $50.9M; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK)

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 2,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,647 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56M, up from 40,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $299.11. About 445,115 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.41 million activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110. Another trade for 3,300 shares valued at $969,078 was made by FLATLEY JAY T on Tuesday, February 12. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il owns 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 737 shares. Columbus Circle Investors has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 350 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Technology Inc has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Aristeia Cap Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 11,600 shares. Research Global Invsts invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pinnacle Financial Partners holds 0.03% or 1,133 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.01% or 94 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 17,818 shares. First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.06% or 15,350 shares. Zevin Asset Management Llc has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 518 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. De Burlo Grp Inc accumulated 10,233 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Tekla Management Lc has invested 3% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 8,500 shares to 45,455 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,036 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,670 shares to 36,252 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $495,872 activity. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR also bought $90,985 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 EPS, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual EPS reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

