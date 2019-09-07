Overstock.Com (OSTK) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Zillow Group (Z) Market Value Rose, Ancient Art LP Decreased Its Position by $2.97 Million

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56M, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.45. About 2.86 million shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Overstock.Com Inc (OSTK) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 36,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The hedge fund held 41,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 77,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Overstock.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 2.38M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 06/04/2018 – Overstock CFO to Join Blockchain-Tech Joint Venture; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Rev $456.3M; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com CEO Announces Management Changes to Accelerate tZERO; 22/05/2018 – TZERO SAYS ON MAY 18, CO, BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ENTERED INTO LOI TO FORM EXCHANGE TO LIST & PUBLICLY TRADE SECURITY TOKENS; 29/03/2018 – https://t.co/Bs1kUUI9cp stock offering canceled, source says; shares rise https://t.co/tOx2u1FeWm Overstock.com cnb.cx/2GDz8mM; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by; 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Overstock.com unit in joint venture with BOX to launch security token exchange; 03/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (OSTK); 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: Ralph Daiuto Becomes Pres of SpeedRoute

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.70 earnings per share, up 54.84% or $0.85 from last year’s $-1.55 per share. After $-0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.45% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.70 earnings per share, up 54.84% or $0.85 from last year's $-1.55 per share. After $-0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 13,800 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 32,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,000 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $540,994 activity. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $90,985.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $549.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.