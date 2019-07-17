Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com Inc. 15 0.36 N/A -6.75 0.00 Liquidity Services Inc. 7 0.91 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -43.2% Liquidity Services Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Overstock.com Inc.’s current beta is 1.9 and it happens to be 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Liquidity Services Inc. has a 1.1 beta and it is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Overstock.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Liquidity Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Liquidity Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Overstock.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Overstock.com Inc. and Liquidity Services Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidity Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Overstock.com Inc. is $51, with potential upside of 187.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Overstock.com Inc. shares and 64.4% of Liquidity Services Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 4.5% of Overstock.com Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Liquidity Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overstock.com Inc. -9.94% -27.97% -41.87% -36.82% -72.52% -19.96% Liquidity Services Inc. -7.23% -4.26% -8.04% -0.94% 13.33% 1.94%

For the past year Overstock.com Inc. has -19.96% weaker performance while Liquidity Services Inc. has 1.94% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Liquidity Services Inc. beats Overstock.com Inc.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Partner. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games. The company also provides handcraft, fresh produce and other food, and insurance products. Overstock.com, Inc. sells its products and services through its Internet Websites located at overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz, as well as through the United States based third party logistics providers to international customer. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Midvale, Utah.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for corporations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables corporations to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity. The companyÂ’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.