Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) and Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Comparing side by side

Both Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) and Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) are Catalog & Mail Order Houses companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com Inc. 16 0.34 N/A -6.19 0.00 Liquidity Services Inc. 7 1.18 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Overstock.com Inc. and Liquidity Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Overstock.com Inc. and Liquidity Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Liquidity Services Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.43 beta indicates that Overstock.com Inc. is 143.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Liquidity Services Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Overstock.com Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Liquidity Services Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Liquidity Services Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Overstock.com Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Overstock.com Inc. and Liquidity Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.7% and 68.3%. 4.2% are Overstock.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Liquidity Services Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Overstock.com Inc. 17.84% 77.32% 81.47% 24.9% -37.36% 65.83% Liquidity Services Inc. 0.62% 9.76% -1.21% -22.38% -6.19% 5.67%

For the past year Overstock.com Inc. has stronger performance than Liquidity Services Inc.

Summary

Overstock.com Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Liquidity Services Inc.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Partner. It offers brand name, non-brand name, and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods, among other products; and sells various books, magazines, CDs, DVDs, and video games. The company also provides handcraft, fresh produce and other food, and insurance products. Overstock.com, Inc. sells its products and services through its Internet Websites located at overstock.com, o.co, and o.biz, as well as through the United States based third party logistics providers to international customer. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Midvale, Utah.

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The companyÂ’s marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; and govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com for corporations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus and salvage capital assets; truckcenter.com, which enables corporations to sell surplus and salvage transportation assets; irondirect.com that enables buyers to purchase equipment, attachments, parts, and services from manufacturers of construction equipment; and secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity. The companyÂ’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information; and enable corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers approximately 500 product categories in industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.